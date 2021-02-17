Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
17 Feb 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Mar'21 87.30 88.90 87.30 87.93 12:20 - 0.63 6808 87.27
Feb 16
May'21 88.68 90.42 88.68 89.37 12:21 - 0.69 20391 88.66
Feb 16
Jul'21 89.60 91.04 89.46 90.17 12:20 - 0.57 6557 89.41
Feb 16
=================================================================================
