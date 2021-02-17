ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
New York cotton

NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
Reuters 17 Feb 2021

NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:

=================================================================================
                                  Current Session                       Prior Day
          Open     High    Low    Last     Time     Set     Chg     Vol       Set
=================================================================================
Mar'21    87.30   88.90   87.30   87.93    12:20     -      0.63    6808    87.27
                                          Feb 16
May'21    88.68   90.42   88.68   89.37    12:21     -      0.69   20391    88.66
                                          Feb 16
Jul'21    89.60   91.04   89.46   90.17    12:20     -      0.57    6557    89.41
                                          Feb 16
=================================================================================
