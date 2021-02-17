ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
Pre-arrest bail of Wassan extended

Recorder Report 17 Feb 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday extended the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wassan in “asset beyond income case” and sought the progress report of inquiry against him in the next hearing.

A division bench of the SHC took up the hearing of Manzoor Wassan’s plea against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) probe in assets beyond income case.

The bench inquired from the NAB prosecutor about the progress of the investigation, who informed the court that the investigation against the accused was underway, and the officials were seeking further guidance from the headquarters.

A summary was sent to NAB headquarters to take forward the probe against Wassan, said the prosecutor, adding that a reply would be submitted to the court after getting a response from the headquarters.

The bench ordered the NAB prosecutor to submit a response in the next hearing. Later, the court extended the pre-arrest bail of Manzoor Wassan and adjourned the hearing.

The PPP leader is accused of making assets beyond his known sources of income.

Meanwhile, an SHC bench was dissolved after a judge refused to hear the case against a probe initiated by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over alleged corruption in the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD). The SHC bench took up hearing of a petition against the FIA’s corruption probe against NICVD administration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

