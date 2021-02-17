Markets
LME official prices
17 Feb 2021
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2136.00 2079.00 8416.50 2109.50 18612.00 28899.00 2813.50 2028.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2136.00 2079.00 8416.50 2109.50 18612.00 28899.00 2813.50 2028.00
3-months Buyer 2170.00 2082.50 8391.00 2122.00 18658.00 24151.00 2827.50 2028.00
3-months Seller 2170.00 2082.50 8391.00 2122.00 18658.00 24151.00 2827.50 2028.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 22846.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 22846.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
