ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
ASC 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.68%)
AVN 99.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.54%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
BYCO 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
DGKC 141.65 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (2.69%)
EPCL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.8%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
HUBC 87.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (17.13%)
JSCL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.46%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.92%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.12%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.64%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.96%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TRG 126.15 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (3.15%)
UNITY 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.63%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 69.58 (1.4%)
BR30 25,905 Increased By ▲ 386.64 (1.52%)
KSE100 46,868 Increased By ▲ 492.36 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,619 Increased By ▲ 272.19 (1.41%)
Pakistan

PTI to emerge victorious in upcoming Senate elections: Interior Minister

  • He reminded that the names of both Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz have been on ECL since August 2018.
PPI 16 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has expressed the confidence that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) will emerge victorious in the upcoming Senate elections to be held on March 3.

Addressing a news conference here on Tuesday, he said there will be political stability and reduction in rumour mongering in the wake of Senate polls. He said the country will move forward economically and financially under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the passport of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is expiring tonight. He reminded that the names of both Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz have been on the Exit Control List (ECL) since August 2018.

He said the passports cannot be issued to those on the ECL. He, however, said Nawaz Sharif is not being stopped from returning to Pakistan. He said if Nawaz Sharif desires so, he will be issued the emergency travel documents.

The Interior Minister said the network of National Database and registration Authority (NADRA) offices will be expanded at the Tehsil headquarters level. He said the NADRA will issue one hundred thousand identity cards per day.

He said the fee of passports for ten years has also been reduced. He asked the people to apply for ten years passport in order to reduce the burden on passport offices.

