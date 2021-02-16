PTI to emerge victorious in upcoming Senate elections: Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has expressed the confidence that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) will emerge victorious in the upcoming Senate elections to be held on March 3.

Addressing a news conference here on Tuesday, he said there will be political stability and reduction in rumour mongering in the wake of Senate polls. He said the country will move forward economically and financially under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the passport of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is expiring tonight. He reminded that the names of both Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz have been on the Exit Control List (ECL) since August 2018.

He said the passports cannot be issued to those on the ECL. He, however, said Nawaz Sharif is not being stopped from returning to Pakistan. He said if Nawaz Sharif desires so, he will be issued the emergency travel documents.

The Interior Minister said the network of National Database and registration Authority (NADRA) offices will be expanded at the Tehsil headquarters level. He said the NADRA will issue one hundred thousand identity cards per day.

He said the fee of passports for ten years has also been reduced. He asked the people to apply for ten years passport in order to reduce the burden on passport offices.