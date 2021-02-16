ANL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.92%)
Asad Ali Memon becomes first Asian and Pakistani to climb Africa’s highest peak in less than 24 hours

  • "It took complete 20 hours to summit and return back to the gate," Memon tweeted.
  • He has climbed mountains across Pakistan, Nepal and Russia.
Aisha Mahmood 16 Feb 2021

Asad Ali Memon has become the first Asian and Pakistani to climb Kilimanjaro which is the highest mountain in Africain less than 24 hours.

In a tweet, the 23-year-old said it took him 20 hours to complete the summit and return back to the gate. He descended to the “start point-Umbwe Gate” of Mount Kilimanjaroon on February 14, morning.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission in Tanzania, the Umbwe route has a reputation of being the most challenging route to summit Mount Kilimanjaro due to its steep ascent.

The young climber who is an undergraduate student in Karachi, and originally from Larkana has scaled mountains across Pakistan, Nepal and Russia. "Mountains have taught me patience. They have taught me the importance of life. One wrong step can be deadly. There is a whole new world and life to discover," Memon told Express Tribune.

