Absence, late appearance: LHC seeks explanation from 31 judges

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan has sought explanation from 31 judicial officers who were found absent or late from their courtrooms.

The chief justice had conducted inspection of district courts of Lahore through an online system installed in the Directorate of District Judiciary and found 31 judicial officers absent or late, said a press release issued on Monday. Out of them, 4 additional district and sessions judges and 6 civil judges were found late while 9 additional district and sessions judges and 12 civil judges remained absent the whole day without intimation or prior permission. The chief justice directed district and sessions judge Lahore to gather explanations from the delinquent judicial officers and send it to LHC within three days.

