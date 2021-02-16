Another FIR registered against Tandlianwala Sugar Mills

LAHORE: Muzaffargarh Police have registered an FIR against Rehman Hajra Muzaffargarh unit of the Tandlianwala Sugar Mills on the charges of not providing cane procurement record to the representatives of the Cane Commissioner Punjab and not paying to the growers within the stipulated period of 15 days after issuing the Cane Procurement Receipt (CPR).

It is the third FIR registered against Tandlianwala Mills as earlier two separate FIRs were registered against the administration of Tandlianwala Mills (Unit-1) situated in area of Faisalabad district on February 02, 2021 under the Sugar Factories (Control) (Amendment) Ordinance 2020. According to the fresh FIR registered in Karamdad Qureshi Police Station of the Muzaffargarh District, two representatives of the cane commissioner Punjab office visited Tandlianwala (Unit-II) on February 13, 2021, to inspect the cane procurement record but the Manager Finance Naeem Akhtar of the said mill did not comply with the directives of provision of record. However, he admitted that millions of rupees had not been paid within the stipulated period of issuance of CPR.

The Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) who also performs as Inspector Sugar Factories and Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) Kot Addu also enquired from some cane growers present on the site including Muhammad Sabir having CPR number 05626263 and Zulfikar Ali having CPR 04157967, which were not paid within time.

The team reported to the police station that it is violation of Sugar Factories Control Act 1950 section 21 after amendment it is cognizable offence, so a case should be registered against the accused besides investigation of payment to the growers through commission agent. The said police after registration of case have handed over the issue to the investigation team for further proceeding.

