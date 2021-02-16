DC South inspects various uplift projects

KARACHI: The Deputy Commissioner Karachi (South), Irshad Ali Sodhar under the directives of Chief Minister Sindh, inspected various development projects of District Karachi South, ADC-I. All assistant commissioners, district officers of KMC, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, KDA and various departments also accompanied him. It is pertinent to mention that Chief Minister Sindh has appointed Deputy Commissioner concerned head of operation for their respective Districts and assigned them, the task of regularly monitoring the same to ensure smooth pace and progress of work. The Deputy Commissioner South accompanied by all relevant officers travelled in a coaster and inspected various development projects for sorting out the problems facing citizen of district.

Giving on the spot instructions, Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Sodhar said that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has given clear orders that no effort should be spared in providing basic facilities to the people and all line departments required to make coordinated plan.

“We want to make our district and city exemplary through collective efforts,” Deputy Commissioner Irshad Sodhar said during a visit to Clifton’s Urban Forest on the beach. One of the major challenges of the present day is the marine pollution and lack of proper maintenance of the beach that affected the beauty of the beaches.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021