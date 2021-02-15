Senate elections: 170 nomination papers submitted to ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that overall 170 nomination papers have been submitted from across the country for the upcoming Senate election.

The commission sharing details of the nomination papers said that 87 papers were filed for general seats, 35 for seats reserved for ulema and technocrats, 40 for women-specific seats and 10 forms were filed for minority seats.

As for provinces, 51 candidates filed nomination papers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 41 from Balochistan, 39 from Sindh and 29 from Punjab province.

“10 candidates have submitted their nomination papers from Islamabad,” the ECP said.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held between 17 to 18 February, said the commission.

The candidates can file appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers on 20th of this month. These appeals will be disposed off until February 23, the notification read.

The revised list of candidates will be published on February 24, while the candidates can withdraw their nomination papers until February 25.

The Senate polls are scheduled to be held on March 3.