Haidri sees PDM to get more seats in Senate poll

KALAT: Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, Secretary General, JUI (F) said in a statement on Monday that opposition parties included in Pakistan Democratic Movement had decided to contest the Senate election jointly.

Haidri said that it had been learnt that many people had descended in Khyberpukhtunkhwa and Balochistan via para-shoot, adding that like past, they wanted to buy the conscious of elected members, but conscious sellers could not be found in the ranks of PDM.

He added that Senate election through open vote was not a problem for opposition parties, however, the government was afraid that its members could go here and there.

He said all opposition parties of PDM were on one page.

