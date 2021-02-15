ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
IESCO provides connections to CDA approved housing societies: Senate body told

  • The Committee members asserted that CEO IESCO must consult with all concerned departments so that loop holes.
APP 15 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Power Division on Monday was informed that Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) provided electricity connections to the housing societies approved by Capital Development Authority.

The Committee which met with Mirza Muhammad Afridi in the Chair discussed non-provision electricity connections in areas of electrified housing societies approved earlier by CDA policy of temporary electricity connections by Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) etc.

The Committee members asserted that CEO IESCO must consult with all concerned departments so that loop holes.

Regarding policy on temporary electricity connections by FESCO, the committee took serious notice of the brevity of the response and demanded more details.

The Committee was informed that such connections were permitted, only after complete payment of Demand Notice for an initial period of six months which was extendable.

The Committee directed to provide details of how many connections transitioned from temporary to permanent and after how much time.

The Committee was informed that permanent connections were only awarded on demand of the consumer. Tariff rates for temporary connections were higher.

Discussing FESCO’s policy related to posting of LS-1, the Committee was informed that there were no set rules.

However, preference was given to those with relevant qualification.

The Committee also adopted three reports on various matters that were referred by the House and disposed off in the Committee’s last meeting held on 8th February, 2021. The meeting was attended by Senators Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Nauman Wazir Khattak, Dr Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi, Moula Bux Chandio, Muhammad Akram and senior officers from the Power Division and officials of concerned departments.

IESCO housing societies

