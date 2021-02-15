FM to visit Egypt on Feb 16-18

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will pay a visit to Egypt on February 16-18 on the invitation of his counterpart, the Foreign Office said on Monday.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister will hold detailed consultations with his Egyptian counterpart and call on other dignitaries.

FM Qureshi will also interact with leading Egyptian businessmen and members of the Pakistani community, the FO said.

"The visit of the Foreign Minister is expected to further strengthen and diversify Pakistan’s bilateral ties with brotherly Egypt," the FO statement added.

The visit of the Foreign Minister is taking place in the backdrop of the meetings between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi; first, on the sidelines of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Makkah Summit in 2019, and then on the sidelines of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York in 2019.

During these meetings, the two leaders agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and enhance high-level exchanges.

More than 40 agreements signed between the two sides in diverse fields provide a firm basis for enhanced cooperation.

Last year, the Prime Minister also had a telephonic conversation with Egyptian President regarding his ‘Global Initiative on Debt Relief’ for developing countries, which was supported by Egypt.

The FO said: "Pakistan and Egypt enjoy close fraternal relations firmly anchored on common faith, culture and values. The two countries have similar perceptions on a range of regional and global issues."

Bilateral cooperation is advanced through strong institutional mechanisms, including the Joint Ministerial Commission, Annual Bilateral Consultations, and Joint Business Council.

Pakistan and Egypt also work closely in the multilateral arena, in particular the United Nations, OIC and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Egypt is an important country in the Middle East and Africa. Egypt plays a key role in the Middle East, while its deep linkages with the African Continent make it a gateway to Africa.

"In line with Pakistan’s desire to forge stronger ties with the Islamic world, as well as the government’s ‘Engage Africa” initiative, Pakistan accords high importance to its partnership with Egypt," the FO statement added.