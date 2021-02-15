Soldier martyred in terrorists fire raid on FC post in Balochistan

(Karachi) A soldier was martyred in a gun attack on a Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan post on N-85 Highway near Hoshab, District Kech, a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated on Monday.

The military's media wing said that the "terrorists fire raid" targeted an FC post located in Kech District.

The ISPR added that during an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Asad Mehdi embraced shahadat while repulsing raiding terrorists. It said the area had been cordoned off and escape routes blocked to apprehend the fleeing miscreants.

A large scale search and clearance operation is in progress in the area.

Earlier, two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in an encounter with Indian forces.

Pakistan Army troops responded befittingly to unprovoked Indian aggression at the Line of Control (LoC), inflicting "heavy losses" to Indian soldiers in men and material, the ISPR said.