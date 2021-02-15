Murad Raas tests positive for COVID-19

(Karachi) Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Twitter message on Monday, Raas said: "I have tested positive for COVID 19. I would like the people that have come in contact with me in the past few days during meetings to get tested. May Allah protect all of you."

The country's coronavirus tally jumped to 564,077 after 1,048 people tested positive for the novel virus in the last 24 hours.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), coronavirus also claimed 26 more lives in the last 24 hours. The country's overall death toll is now 12,333.

A total of 32,019 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total number of tests conducted to 8,466,117. Currently, there are 25,747 active COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, 910 people also recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. 525,997 people have recovered from the deadly disease since its outbreak in Pakistan last year.