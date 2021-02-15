ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
Pakistan

PDA officers laud services of outgoing DG

Recorder Report 15 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: The General Body Meeting of Peshawar Development Authority (Local Area Authorities) Officers Association (PDAOA) held, that was chaired by Engr Abdul Ghafoor Khan, President, PDAOA, at PDA Headquarters, Hayatabad, Peshawar.

It was attended by Directors, DDs, ADs, engineers and other senior officers of PDA in a large number. On this occasion the services of outgoing Director General of PDA Syed Zafar Ali Shah were highly eulogized. It was decided to give a grand farewell party in his honor and arrangements were reviewed in this regard.

Participants of the meeting paid rich tributes to Syed Zafar Ali Shah for his God-gifted capabilities and streamlining the projects and developmental activities of PDA. It was acknowledged that the early completion of BRT, commencement of work on Gandhara City, five times larger mega housing scheme than Hayatabad spreading from Peshawar to Nowshera, speeding up work on the missing link of Ring Road, completion of the work on Regi Township Zone One, Hayatabad Detour Road and launching of many other mega projects were only possible under the dynamic leadership of Syed Zafar Ali Shah and his this role has become golden chapter in history of PDA for which PDA officers and engineers will always remember him.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

BRT Syed Zafar Ali Shah PDA PDAOA Engr Abdul Ghafoor Khan

