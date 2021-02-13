World
Myanmar junta suspends laws limiting detention, searches
- Sections 5, 7, and 8 of the law protecting the privacy and security of the citizens are suspended.
13 Feb 2021
Myanmar's junta has supended privacy laws requiring court orders for detaining people longer than 24 hours and for searching private property and surveillance, the army said on Saturday.
"Sections 5, 7, and 8 of the law protecting the privacy and security of the citizens are suspended," a statement signed by junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said. It gave no specific time period.
Senate elections: ECP extends date to file nomination papers till February 15
Myanmar junta suspends laws limiting detention, searches
PTI announces final list of Senate candidates
British-Pakistani lawyer Karim Khan elected chief prosecutor at ICC
Senate election: JI announces candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PM condoles death of four soldiers martyred in South Waziristan terrorist attack
LSM output up 8.16pc in 1HFY21
PM for provision of edible items at ‘minimum’ rates
Almost Rs2 hike in tariffs of Discos, KE approved by govt
Wapda submits PC-1 of long-awaited telemetry system to Irsa
FBR surpasses 7-month revenue target
Industry showing strong growth, says Umar
Read more stories
Comments