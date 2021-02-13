World
Yemen's Houthis say 'important target' hit at Saudis' Abha airport
13 Feb 2021
DUBAI: Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said it had hit an "important target" at Saudi Arabia's Abha airport on Saturday in response to the Saudi-led coalition air strikes in Yemen, the group's Al Masirah TV said, citing the Houthis' military spokesman.
The coalition earlier said it had intercepted a drone targeting the airport.
