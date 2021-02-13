Mercantile Stock Exchange trading platform to become operational soon

The Mercantile Stock Exchange online Trading Platform will become operational soon, informed Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.

The advisor informed that the platform will open up new export opportunities for commodities via online selling globally by providing complete services including logistics as Global Commodities Trading Platform.

Earlier, the Mercantile Exchange Department gave a presentation on Pakistan’s first and only multi-commodity futures exchange, “Global Commodities Trading Platform” (GCTP) that will be functional in this year and increase the export by providing a complete suite of services i.e. Trading, clearing/settlement and custodial services under one roof.

A number of payment gateways are in the offing, Bank Al-Falah said its new initiative about the “Alfa Payment Gateway for online Payments” through which anyone can collect payments online from anywhere in Pakistan. It’s a complete payment suite for e-commerce needs.