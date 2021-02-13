ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
ASC 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.27%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.59%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.35%)
EPCL 47.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
FCCL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.57%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.94%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.26%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.02%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.18%)
PIBTL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.26%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
TRG 118.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.76%)
UNITY 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.82%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.41%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

Recorder Report 13 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (February 12, 2021).

========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
                         BBA BID           MAXIMUM RATES
                          RATES           FOR PAYMENT OF
                                             INTEREST BY
                                              AUTHORISED
                                                 DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS         VALUE 12.02.2021   VALUE 12.02.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months          -0.0491% PA            0.7009% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 Months          -0.0420% PA            0.7080% PA
For 12 months           0.0551% PA            0.9301% PA
For  2 Years            0.0551% PA            1.4301% PA
For  3 Years            0.0551% PA            1.6801% PA
For  4 years            0.0551% PA            1.9301% PA
For  5 years            0.0551% PA            2.0551% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING       VALUE 12.02.2021   VALUE 12.02.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 Months          -0.1993% PA            0.5508% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months          -0.1784% PA            0.5716% PA
For 12 Months          -0.1279% PA            0.7471% PA
For  2 Years           -0.1279% PA            1.2471% PA
For  3 Years           -0.1279% PA            1.4971% PA
For  4 years           -0.1279% PA            1.7471% PA
For  5 years           -0.1279% PA            1.8721% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO                 VALUE 12.02.2021   VALUE 12.02.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.2964% PA            1.0464% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.2906% PA            1.0406% PA
For 12 Months           0.2513% PA            1.1263% PA
For  2 Years            0.2513% PA            1.6263% PA
For  3 Years            0.2513% PA            1.8763% PA
For  4 years            0.2513% PA            2.1263% PA
For  5 years            0.2513% PA            2.2513% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN         VALUE 12.02.2021   VALUE 12.02.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.1595% PA            0.5905% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.1972% PA            0.5528% PA
For 12 Months           0.2130% PA            0.6620% PA
For  2 Years            0.2130% PA            1.1620% PA
For  3 Years            0.2130% PA            1.4120% PA
For  4 Years            0.2130% PA            1.6620% PA
For  5 years            0.2130% PA            1.7870% PA
========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Euro Sterling Yen foreign exchange rates Foreign Exchange Rates Committee Barclays bid rates U.S. DOLLARS

