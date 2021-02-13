Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (February 12, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 12.02.2021 VALUE 12.02.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.0491% PA 0.7009% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.0420% PA 0.7080% PA For 12 months 0.0551% PA 0.9301% PA For 2 Years 0.0551% PA 1.4301% PA For 3 Years 0.0551% PA 1.6801% PA For 4 years 0.0551% PA 1.9301% PA For 5 years 0.0551% PA 2.0551% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 12.02.2021 VALUE 12.02.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.1993% PA 0.5508% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1784% PA 0.5716% PA For 12 Months -0.1279% PA 0.7471% PA For 2 Years -0.1279% PA 1.2471% PA For 3 Years -0.1279% PA 1.4971% PA For 4 years -0.1279% PA 1.7471% PA For 5 years -0.1279% PA 1.8721% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 12.02.2021 VALUE 12.02.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.2964% PA 1.0464% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2906% PA 1.0406% PA For 12 Months 0.2513% PA 1.1263% PA For 2 Years 0.2513% PA 1.6263% PA For 3 Years 0.2513% PA 1.8763% PA For 4 years 0.2513% PA 2.1263% PA For 5 years 0.2513% PA 2.2513% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 12.02.2021 VALUE 12.02.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1595% PA 0.5905% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1972% PA 0.5528% PA For 12 Months 0.2130% PA 0.6620% PA For 2 Years 0.2130% PA 1.1620% PA For 3 Years 0.2130% PA 1.4120% PA For 4 Years 0.2130% PA 1.6620% PA For 5 years 0.2130% PA 1.7870% PA ========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021