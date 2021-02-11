ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
ASC 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
ASL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-4.08%)
AVN 95.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.11%)
BOP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 126.40 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.97%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.76%)
FCCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.75%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.84%)
FFL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
HUBC 89.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.5%)
JSCL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.27%)
KAPCO 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-5.2%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.98%)
PAEL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.32%)
PIBTL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.55%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.2%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
SNGP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-7.4%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -6.70 (-5.45%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-14.94%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -71.98 (-1.44%)
BR30 25,192 Decreased By ▼ -556.66 (-2.16%)
KSE100 46,056 Decreased By ▼ -588.77 (-1.26%)
KSE30 19,222 Decreased By ▼ -252.3 (-1.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan to allow private firms to import COVID-19 vaccine, exempt from price caps

  • Pakistan has yet to secure substantive volumes of vaccines from any companies and it only this month launched a vaccination drive with 500,000 shots of Sinopharm’s vaccine donated by China.
  • Pakistan is still largely reliant on the GAVI/WHO COVAX vaccine initiative that is aiming to provide shots to poorer nations.
BR Web Desk 11 Feb 2021

Pakistan is to allow private companies to import coronavirus vaccines and has agreed to exempt such imports from price caps, documents obtained by Reuters revealed on Wednesday.

As per details, the documents show that National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination division had sought out the approval from the special cabinet, to allow exemption from such imports, while excluding the imported vaccines from the strict price cap – typically applied to all drug sales within the country.

Health Minister Faisal Sultan confirmed the agency that the proposal, tabled by the cabinet, has been approved by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The decision is a massive step going forward for the procurement of the vaccine.

Pakistan has yet to secure substantive volumes of vaccines from any companies and it only this month launched a vaccination drive with 500,000 shots of Sinopharm’s vaccine donated by China.

Those shots are first being given out to frontline health workers on a priority basis.

The health minister said that Pakistan still planned to inoculate its population for free and only a “small minority” who wish to pay for the shots will have that option in the open market.

“Only those who wish to get it via private sector will pay anything,” he said. “Personally, my assessment is that when the vaccines are available and we have market competition, that will automatically set the prices.”

Pakistan is still largely reliant on the GAVI/WHO COVAX vaccine initiative that is aiming to provide shots to poorer nations.

Pakistan has yet to receive any of the 17 million doses it is expected to get through the COVAX initiative.

Earlier on Monday, Government had allowed the private sector to purchase COVID-19 vaccine for people who could afford it before a government rollout.

“Private sector has also been given permission by government to cater for that segment of society which can afford it,” Arab News stated quoting the official statement of the health ministry.

Vaccine budget increased

Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr. Nausheen Hamid said the budget for the vaccines had been enhanced to 250 million dollar. Earlier, the government had set aside $150 million.

Dr Nausheen rejected claim that the government had allocated additional $100 million for vaccine purchase, saying the government was trying to generate the additional amount and was also in touch with international organisations.

“Additional funds will also be arranged by government as per requirements,” she said. The vaccines are expected to arrive by the end of the first and beginning of second quarter of 202, Health Ministry stated.

Pakistan Coronavirus Vaccine Sinopharm COVID19 Imran Khan

Pakistan to allow private firms to import COVID-19 vaccine, exempt from price caps

FM hopes new US administration will stop ignoring ground realities in IIOJK

Akram calls on UNSC to initiate action against Indian agencies for sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan

Saudi says Yemen rebel drone intercepted after Abha hit

Senate Elections to be held on March 3, announces ECP

Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016

Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA

Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit

US backs Japan concerns on China ships

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters