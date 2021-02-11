Mars mission: PFIA greets UAE on successful launch

LAHORE: Pakistan FMCG Importers Association (PFIA) has congratulated the United Arab Emirates on the successful launch of Mars Hope Mission.

In a letter to the UAE emissary to Pakistan, PFIA Vice President Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer said that launching day of Mars Hope Mission is not a matter of pride for UAE but Muslims of the whole world and the human beings. It is the result of tremendous hard work, focus, and dedication, as well as the beginning of the UAE’s journey to Mars. No doubt, the Mars Mission is a contribution towards a knowledge-based economy in the UAE and Muslim Ummah, he added.

Praying for the prosperity of UAE, Ejaz hoped that business relations between Pakistan and UAE continue to flourish for the prosperity of the residents of both countries.

