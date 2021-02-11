Japan stocks climb

TOKYO: Japanese stocks ended higher in choppy trading on Wednesday after positive earnings from market bellwethers Toyota and Honda highlighted the improving outlook for the global economy.

The Nikkei index ended up 0.19% at 29,562.93, with consumer cyclical and technology shares leading gains. The broader Topix rose 0.27% to 1,930.82.

This year, the Nikkei has rallied more than 7% to its highest level since 1990.

Another prominent gainer was Honda Motor Co Ltd, which rose 5.14%, after the automaker upgraded its earnings forecasts.

The biggest decliner on the Nikkei was Japan Tobacco Inc, which tumbled by 7.46%.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board was 1.16 billion, compared to the average of 1.23 billion in the past 30 days.