KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=================================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =================================================================================================================== Century Paper & 31.12.2020 - 1,511.195 8.57 - - Board Mills Limited Half Year MCB Bank Limited 31.12.2020 150% (F) 29,037.301 24.50 27.03.2021 16.03.2021 (Unconsolidated) Year End 11.00.a.m. to AGM 27.03.2021 MCB Bank Limited 31.12.2020 - 29,410.227 24.82 - - (Consolidated) Year End Cherat Cement 31.12.2020 10% (i) 1,158.628 5.81 - 16.03.2021 Company Limited Half Year to 22.03.2021 Emco Industries 31.12.2020 - 98.260 2.81 - - Limited Half Year Pakistan 31.12.2020 Nil 6,030.365 1.18 28.04.2021 20.04.2021 Telecommunication Year End 10.30.a.m. to Company Limited AGM 28.04.2021 (Unconsolidated) 31.12.2020 - 3,272.666 - - - Pakistan Year End Telecommunication Company Limited (Consolidated) - - - - 03.03.2021 25.02.2021 Maqbool Textile Mills 11.00.a.m. To Limited EOGM 03.03.2021 - - - - 03.03.2021 24.02.2021 Al-Ghazi Tractors 05.30.a.m. To Limited EOGM 03.03.2021 - - - - - 23.02.2021 (*) (DAWHSC2) To Dawood Hercules 01.03.2021 Corporation Limited ===================================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021