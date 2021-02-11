ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
ASC 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
ASL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.36%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
DGKC 120.41 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.36%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.34%)
FCCL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.69%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
HASCOL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
HUBC 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
KAPCO 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.51%)
PAEL 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.25%)
PPL 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.48%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.34%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.44%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.99%)
TRG 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.82%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (37.01%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (0.08%)
BR30 25,749 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-0.01%)
KSE100 46,644 Decreased By ▼ -30.48 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,474 Decreased By ▼ -12.28 (-0.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 11 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===================================================================================================================
                               YEAR                    Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL             CLOSURE OF
                              ENDED/     DIVIDEND/         After          (Rs)       GENERAL                  SHARE
                           HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/         Taxation                   MEETING               TRANSFER
COMPANY                     QUARTERLY      RIGHT          (Rs. in                                             BOOKS
                             ACCOUNTS                     million)
===================================================================================================================
Century Paper &             31.12.2020     -             1,511.195        8.57       -                            -
Board Mills Limited         Half Year
MCB Bank Limited            31.12.2020     150% (F)      29,037.301       24.50      27.03.2021          16.03.2021
(Unconsolidated)            Year End                                                 11.00.a.m.                  to
                                                                                     AGM                 27.03.2021
MCB Bank Limited            31.12.2020     -             29,410.227       24.82      -                            -
(Consolidated)              Year End
Cherat Cement               31.12.2020     10% (i)       1,158.628        5.81       -                   16.03.2021
Company Limited             Half Year                                                                            to
                                                                                                         22.03.2021
Emco Industries             31.12.2020     -             98.260           2.81       -                            -
Limited                     Half Year
Pakistan                    31.12.2020     Nil           6,030.365        1.18       28.04.2021          20.04.2021
Telecommunication           Year End                                                 10.30.a.m.                  to
Company Limited                                                                      AGM                 28.04.2021
(Unconsolidated)            31.12.2020     -             3,272.666        -          -                            -
Pakistan                    Year End
Telecommunication
Company Limited
(Consolidated)              -              -             -                -          03.03.2021          25.02.2021
Maqbool Textile Mills                                                                11.00.a.m.                  To
Limited                                                                              EOGM                03.03.2021
                            -              -             -                -          03.03.2021          24.02.2021
Al-Ghazi Tractors                                                                    05.30.a.m.                  To
Limited                                                                              EOGM                03.03.2021
                            -              -             -                -          -               23.02.2021 (*)
(DAWHSC2)                                                                                                        To
Dawood Hercules                                                                                          01.03.2021
Corporation Limited
===================================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Stock Exchange Bonus announcements MCB Bank Limited Al Ghazi Tractors

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

SBP Modernizes Foreign Exchange Regulations to facilitate Startups, Fintechs & Exports

Fashion overtakes food on European stock markets

NA speaker distances himself from controversial video

Grade 1 to 16 employees: Govt ready to notify hike in salaries: Rashid

Protesting govt employees teargassed

Ogra allows SNGPL to raise average price of gas

Massive increase in Discos’ tariffs allowed

FBR issues new system for electronic IT refunds

Bank deposits jump 16pc YoY

Startups, fintechs and exports: SBP notifies revisions in chapter 20 of FE Manual

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.