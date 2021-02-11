Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
11 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===================================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===================================================================================================================
Century Paper & 31.12.2020 - 1,511.195 8.57 - -
Board Mills Limited Half Year
MCB Bank Limited 31.12.2020 150% (F) 29,037.301 24.50 27.03.2021 16.03.2021
(Unconsolidated) Year End 11.00.a.m. to
AGM 27.03.2021
MCB Bank Limited 31.12.2020 - 29,410.227 24.82 - -
(Consolidated) Year End
Cherat Cement 31.12.2020 10% (i) 1,158.628 5.81 - 16.03.2021
Company Limited Half Year to
22.03.2021
Emco Industries 31.12.2020 - 98.260 2.81 - -
Limited Half Year
Pakistan 31.12.2020 Nil 6,030.365 1.18 28.04.2021 20.04.2021
Telecommunication Year End 10.30.a.m. to
Company Limited AGM 28.04.2021
(Unconsolidated) 31.12.2020 - 3,272.666 - - -
Pakistan Year End
Telecommunication
Company Limited
(Consolidated) - - - - 03.03.2021 25.02.2021
Maqbool Textile Mills 11.00.a.m. To
Limited EOGM 03.03.2021
- - - - 03.03.2021 24.02.2021
Al-Ghazi Tractors 05.30.a.m. To
Limited EOGM 03.03.2021
- - - - - 23.02.2021 (*)
(DAWHSC2) To
Dawood Hercules 01.03.2021
Corporation Limited
===================================================================================================================
