ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
ASC 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
ASL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.36%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
DGKC 120.41 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.36%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.34%)
FCCL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.69%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
HASCOL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
HUBC 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
KAPCO 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.51%)
PAEL 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.25%)
PPL 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.48%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.34%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.44%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.99%)
TRG 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.82%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (37.01%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (0.08%)
BR30 25,749 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-0.01%)
KSE100 46,644 Decreased By ▼ -30.48 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,474 Decreased By ▼ -12.28 (-0.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Platinum hits 6-year peak; gold gains as dollar stumbles

  • China's auto sales surged 30% in Jan.
  • Dollar index at two-week low.
Reuters 10 Feb 2021

Platinum prices rallied to their highest in six years on Wednesday as economic recovery hopes boosted demand for the auto-catalyst metal, while US stimulus expectations and a softer dollar supported gold.

Platinum rose 4.2% to $1,224.46 as of 1257 GMT, having earlier hit its highest since February 2015 at $1,234.35.

"Platinum's fundamentals are attractive with the metal being in a deficit for some years," said Ross Norman, an independent analyst, forecasting the industrial metal to average $1,316 an ounce this year.

Norman added that there are risks to the upside from potential supply issues in South Africa, which faces chronic shortage of electricity that mines need to produce the metal.

Analysts noted last month's 30% year-on-year surge in auto sales in China, the world's biggest market, stoked demand for platinum in automobile catalytic converters that are designed to limit exhaust fumes.

Spot gold meanwhile was up 0.1% to $1,837.96 per ounce by 1257 GMT, while US gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,838.40.

The dollar dropped to a two-week low against rivals on Wednesday.

"Inflation fears are emerging, especially in the U.S with the stimulus intended to pass...(Fears are) that this would be too much and spark inflation going forward," said Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig.

The US Congress is expected to pass a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, with President Joe Biden saying he had been in touch with Republican leaders who opposed the size of the package.

Stimulus prospects were further aided by a budget outline approved by the Democrats last week allowing them to pass the package without Republican support.

Market participants awaited US January Consumer Price Index data due at 1330 GMT as well as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech before a virtual Economic Club of New York event at 1900 GMT.

Spot silver fell 0.1% to $27.17, while palladium climbed 1.5% to $2,353.99.

gold output platinum market Platinum prices

Platinum hits 6-year peak; gold gains as dollar stumbles

Anyone 65 and above can register for COVID-19 vaccine from next week: Asad Umar

Army to deploy C-130 aircraft to find missing K2 climbers

PM Imran admires Sri Lankan counterpart for allowing burial of Muslim COVID-19 fatalities

All sectors contributed in Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19: CJCSC

Govt committed to provide support, social protection to poor segments: PM Imran

Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters