Mondia to power Pakistan’s telco gaming platform

Ali Ahmed 10 Feb 2021

Mondia, a leading technology company that specializes in the marketing and distribution of digital content, announced the launch of a new gaming service for Ufone, one of the leading telecommunications providers in Pakistan.

As per details the new gaming portal, Ubox by Ufone, will offer customers an ‘All-You-Can-Eat' gaming experience which includes thousands of premium games. The dedicated gaming platform will be available as a web portal - countering barriers of legacy devices, as well as an app for smartphone users. Mondia will deploy the latest portal and application, as well as manage premium content.

“Telcos today are looking for unique ways to strengthen the relationship with their online audiences,” said Dr Amadeo Rahmann, Chief Executive Officer of Mondia. “Ufone is a successful telco operator, and we are looking forward to supporting their mobile gaming portfolio by providing innovative and engaging digital experiences to their customers through a world-class ecosystem of games and content.”

“Gaming is a growing content segment and our partnership with Mondia is an endorsement of our commitment to deliver an enriching digital experience that our customers want,” said Ufone’s spokesperson.

