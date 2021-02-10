Markets
China January FDI gains 4.6% y/y in yuan terms -commerce ministry
- In US dollar terms, FDI rose 6.2% year-on-year to $13.47 billion
10 Feb 2021
Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China rose 4.6% from a year earlier in January to 91.61 billion yuan ($14.23 billion), the Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday.
In US dollar terms, FDI rose 6.2% year-on-year to $13.47 billion, the ministry said in a statement.
