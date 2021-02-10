Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Pakistan has assured Chile that it will make all possible efforts to trace Muhammad Ali Sadpara from Pakistan, Jon Snorri from Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile who went missing on K2.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a telephone with Chilean FM Andrés Allamand expressed his deep concern over the missing team of mountaineers. Qureshi briefed his Chilean counterpart of efforts being made by Pakistan to locate them, including a number of search flights by Pakistan Army Aviation helicopters amid challenging weather conditions, Radio Pakistan reported.

Acknowledging Pakistan's efforts of search and rescue operation, Allamand thanked the Pakistani government on behalf of the people of Chile and the family of Mohr for assistance in the search operations.

Earlier, the families of the three climbers issued a statement, expressing their gratitude to everyone for their support. "We would like to thank everyone who expressed interest in Jon, Ali and JP’s climb, and to those who expressed concern for their well being, those who offered to help (especially Alex Găvan) and those who prayed for their safety and offered ideas and thoughts on the use of drones and search locations. We heard you and appreciate the care, concern and compassion you showed,” the press release said.

Sadpara, Snorri and Mohr lost contact with the base camp on Friday and were reported missing on Saturday after their support team stopped receiving communications from them. The three men were last seen at the Bottleneck barely 400 meters below the summit of the Savage Mountain.

Pakistan Army started a search operation to trace the missing mountaineers. However, the search is hampered due to harsh weather conditions.