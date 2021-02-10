Markets
Hong Kong shares rally out of blocks
- The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.09 percent, or 320.00 points, to 29,796.19.
10 Feb 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened sharply higher on Wednesday morning, building on a recent rally thanks to vaccine rollouts and hopes for Joe Biden's vast US stimulus.
The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.09 percent, or 320.00 points, to 29,796.19.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.25 percent, or 9.12 points, to 3,612.61, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.39 percent, or 9.42 points, to 2,427.66.
Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers
Hong Kong shares rally out of blocks
Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected
One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting
North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts
Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed
State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up
Govt asks SSGC to divert gas to FFBQL
Setting up of provincial regulators: Nepra chief gives his consent
KP law minister quits ahead of Senate elections
Amendment to FE Manual proposed: SBP seeks to facilitate startups to raise convertible debt
Govt approves Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use
Read more stories
Comments