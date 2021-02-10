ANL 29.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.61%)
ASC 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
ASL 23.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
AVN 100.56 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.7%)
BOP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
BYCO 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 116.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.14%)
EPCL 48.02 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
FFBL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
HUBC 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 28.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
KAPCO 44.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 40.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIBTL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 94.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PRL 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.97%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.42%)
TRG 124.76 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.6%)
UNITY 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,978 Decreased By ▼ -9.2 (-0.18%)
BR30 25,646 Decreased By ▼ -104.97 (-0.41%)
KSE100 46,559 Decreased By ▼ -115.9 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,434 Decreased By ▼ -52.48 (-0.27%)
Hong Kong shares rally out of blocks

  • The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.09 percent, or 320.00 points, to 29,796.19.
AFP 10 Feb 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened sharply higher on Wednesday morning, building on a recent rally thanks to vaccine rollouts and hopes for Joe Biden's vast US stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.09 percent, or 320.00 points, to 29,796.19.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.25 percent, or 9.12 points, to 3,612.61, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.39 percent, or 9.42 points, to 2,427.66.

