World
Next Pfizer vaccines to reach Mexico mid-February, official says
09 Feb 2021
MEXICO CITY: The next delivery of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine will reach Mexico on Feb. 15, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday.
Separately, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard in a tweet said that 491,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine would be sent in the week beginning Feb. 15.
