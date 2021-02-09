ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AVN 99.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-3.26%)
BOP 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.38%)
EPCL 47.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.45%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.61%)
HUBC 91.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
JSCL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.23%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
PAEL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
POWER 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 94.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.97%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.35%)
TRG 124.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.33%)
UNITY 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 4,987 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,751 Increased By ▲ 39.51 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,675 Decreased By ▼ -47.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,487 Decreased By ▼ -13.26 (-0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Let PSG talk about Messi, says Koeman

  • Lyon boss Garcia then got involved by saying it was rich of Koeman to criticise PSG for talking about the prospect of signing Messi after he had spoken openly of Barca's pursuit of Lyon forward Memphis Depay.
  • I don't know why PSG are doing this (talking about Messi) but if they want to talk about Leo, they can.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

BARCELONA: Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has said he no longer cares about Paris St Germain discussing their desire to sign Lionel Messi but expressed his surprise at Olympique Lyonnais coach Rudi Garcia getting involved in the matter.

Last week, Koeman was irked by PSG's Angel di Maria talking of his wish to play with Messi next season, accusing the French side of trying to crank up the pressure on the Catalans ahead of their upcoming Champions League clash.

Lyon boss Garcia then got involved by saying it was rich of Koeman to criticise PSG for talking about the prospect of signing Messi after he had spoken openly of Barca's pursuit of Lyon forward Memphis Depay.

"I don't know why PSG are doing this (talking about Messi) but if they want to talk about Leo, they can," Koeman told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's Copa del Rey semi-final first leg at Sevilla.

"But now the Lyon coach is getting involved, it seems like he wants to raise his profile in the media. It's not important to me. What we have to do is prepare our match against Sevilla, then Alaves and then PSG and we'll see what happens."

Messi has been free to negotiate with rival clubs since last month as his contract with Barca, where he has stayed since he was 13-years-old, expires in June.

Barca have been dealt three fresh injury setbacks for the Sevilla game, with right back Sergino Dest, striker Martin Braithwaite and midfielder Miralem Pjanic all out in addition to centre back Ronald Araujo, who hurt his ankle in Sunday's 3-2 win at Real Betis.

Both sides are in impeccable form, each winning their last six games in all competitions.

"They are a very physical side, well organised, and with individuals of real quality, that's why they're so high up in the table and in the Copa semi-finals," Koeman said of Sevilla, who are fourth in La Liga, one point behind second-placed Barca.

"They have one of the most complete squads around and we'll have to be very good on the ball to cope with their pressing. But if we play at our potential we can harm them."

Barcelona Lionel Messi Ronald Koeman Paris St Germain

Let PSG talk about Messi, says Koeman

PDM wants to protect 'corruption-friendly' system: Imran Khan

PM Imran directs to remove KP law minister after horse-trading video

Pakistan reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases since October

Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halt due to harsh weather

All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters