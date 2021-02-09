ANL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
Pak-Turkey joint exercise 'ATATURK-XI' kicks off

  • The joint exercise will continue for three weeks and is being participated by Turkish Special Forces and Special Service Group
  • The ‘ATATURK-XI’ exercise includes counter-terrorism, close quarter battle, cordon and search, rappelling, fire and move techniques, helicopter rappelling, compound clearance, hostage and rescue
Fahad Zulfikar 09 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Pakistan and Turkey’s joint military exercise, ‘ATATURK-XI’, kicked off in Tarbela to help in adapting the emerging trends in military modernisation and cooperation, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

As per the military's media wing, the opening ceremony of Pakistan-Turkey joint military exercise ‘ATATURK-XI’ 2021 was held at Special Service Headquarters in Tarbela.

The joint exercise will continue for three weeks and is being participated by Turkish Special Forces and Special Service Group (SSG).

The ‘ATATURK-XI’ exercise includes counter-terrorism, close quarter battle, cordon and search, rappelling, fire and move techniques, helicopter rappelling, compound clearance, hostage and rescue and free fall operations, it added.

The joint military exercise is aimed at sharing the mutual experience and information of Pakistani and Turkish troops in counterterrorism domain besides strengthening the bond of the brotherly nations.

