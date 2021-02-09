ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
ASC 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.18%)
ASL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.5%)
AVN 103.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.51%)
BOP 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
BYCO 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.21%)
DGKC 117.50 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.48%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
FFL 17.58 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
HASCOL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.81%)
HUBC 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.85%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.89%)
JSCL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
KAPCO 44.55 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.89%)
KEL 4.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PAEL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.31%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PPL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.71%)
PRL 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.91%)
PTC 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.07%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.61%)
SNGP 43.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.59%)
TRG 129.50 Increased By ▲ 5.89 (4.76%)
UNITY 36.45 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.08%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 5,024 Increased By ▲ 35.18 (0.71%)
BR30 26,038 Increased By ▲ 326.32 (1.27%)
KSE100 46,889 Increased By ▲ 167.6 (0.36%)
KSE30 19,596 Increased By ▲ 96.6 (0.5%)
Markets

Australia shares dip as earnings trickle in; NZ down

  • Healthcare stocks slid to a one-week low, with industry major CSL Ltd shedding about 1% and Mesoblast losing over 3%.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

Australian shares fell on Tuesday, as market participants treaded cautiously in anticipation of the incoming domestic earnings season, despite Macquarie Group and James Hardie both reporting strong quarterly numbers.

Shares in Macquarie Group jumped nearly 8% after the country's largest investment bank and asset manager posted a sharp rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday.

Similarly, James Hardie, the world's biggest fibre cement maker, advanced over 7% to hit a record high after posting a huge rise in quarterly profit.

However, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index edged 0.4% lower to 6,853.00 by 0028 GMT, following a 0.6% gain on Monday, with investors ignoring even Wall Street's record high overnight.

"The expectation is that we will still see devastation in some sectors (hospitality, travel, etc). The winners will be few and the losers may well grow in number," said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking, said of Australia's earnings season.

"It will be too hard for some companies to window dress some very poor numbers after this length of time."

Macquarie Group's gains were not enough to lift the financial index out of the negative territory. The heavyweight sector slipped as much as 0.4%, with the "Big Four" banks trading lower.

The country's largest lender, Commonwealth Bank of Australia is set to report half-yearly results on Wednesday.

Healthcare stocks slid to a one-week low, with industry major CSL Ltd shedding about 1% and Mesoblast losing over 3%.

In a bright spot, energy stocks gained as much as 1.3% on the back of improving oil prices.

Woodside Petroleum gained 1.4% while Santos strengthened 2.8% to each hit a high of over two weeks.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 13,007.29.

Top losers were Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Serko Ltd, each sliding over 2%.

