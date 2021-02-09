ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
ASC 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.18%)
ASL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.5%)
AVN 103.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.51%)
BOP 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
BYCO 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.21%)
DGKC 117.50 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.48%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
FFL 17.58 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
HASCOL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.81%)
HUBC 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.85%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.89%)
JSCL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
KAPCO 44.55 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.89%)
KEL 4.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PAEL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.31%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PPL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.71%)
PRL 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.91%)
PTC 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.07%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.61%)
SNGP 43.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.59%)
TRG 129.50 Increased By ▲ 5.89 (4.76%)
UNITY 36.45 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.08%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 5,024 Increased By ▲ 35.18 (0.71%)
BR30 26,038 Increased By ▲ 326.32 (1.27%)
KSE100 46,889 Increased By ▲ 167.6 (0.36%)
KSE30 19,596 Increased By ▲ 96.6 (0.5%)
World

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

  • The main oil fields are in territory in the country's northeast, a region where the US-allied Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces hold sway and depend on the oil for income.
AFP 09 Feb 2021

WASHINGTON: US forces in Syria are focused on fighting the remnants of the Islamic State group and are not guarding oil fields as previously ordered by ex-president Donald Trump, a US defence official said Monday.

Since a US firm contracted last year with the Kurds in northern Syria to help exploit northeastern Syria oil reserves, US troops are not involved, said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

The 900 US military personnel and contractors in the region "are not authorized to provide assistance to any other private company, including its employees or agents, seeking to develop oil resources in Syria," said Kirby.

The only exception is when US troops in Syria are operating under existing authorizations to protect civilians, he said, which could explain the continuing presence of US forces around the area of the oil fields.

"It's important to remember that our mission there remains to enable the enduring defeat of ISIS," he said, referring to the Islamic State.

The shift is more a change in tone by the new US President Joe Biden from Trump's policy for the decade-old Syrian civil war.

The main oil fields are in territory in the country's northeast, a region where the US-allied Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces hold sway and depend on the oil for income.

In 2019, after the Syria-Iraq Islamic State "caliphate" was crushed by US and allied forces, Trump declared that US troops would mostly withdraw from the country, leaving behind a residual force to "protect" the oil.

US officials said at the time that they were there to prevent the oil fields from falling into the hands of extremists.

The next year a previously unknown US oil company, Delta Crescent Energy, signed a deal with the Kurds to exploit the oil deposits.

