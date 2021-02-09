Markets
Hong Kong shares kick off with gains
- The Hang Seng Index added 0.42 percent, or 123.03 points, to 29,442.50.
09 Feb 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks began Tuesday on the front foot, extending their recent rally, following another record close in New York as US lawmakers edged closer to a new stimulus for the world's top economy.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.42 percent, or 123.03 points, to 29,442.50.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.21 percent, or 7.33 points, to 3,539.77, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange put on 0.34 percent, or 8.09 points, to 2,368.88.
Pakistan reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases since October
Hong Kong shares kick off with gains
Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report
Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM
Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment
Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration
ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment
Senate panel unanimously approves Single Window Bill
Ord not presumptive, but conditional legislation: SC
Mode of ballot: PBC demands withdrawal of ordinance
Govt planning to launch country’s first-ever IPG
Fiscal deficit: Govt plans to borrow Rs4.9trn in 3 months
Read more stories
Comments