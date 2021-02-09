ANL 29.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,028 Increased By ▲ 38.99 (0.78%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 279.52 (1.09%)
KSE100 46,931 Increased By ▲ 209.34 (0.45%)
KSE30 19,613 Increased By ▲ 113.54 (0.58%)
Hong Kong shares kick off with gains

  • The Hang Seng Index added 0.42 percent, or 123.03 points, to 29,442.50.
AFP 09 Feb 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks began Tuesday on the front foot, extending their recent rally, following another record close in New York as US lawmakers edged closer to a new stimulus for the world's top economy.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.42 percent, or 123.03 points, to 29,442.50.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.21 percent, or 7.33 points, to 3,539.77, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange put on 0.34 percent, or 8.09 points, to 2,368.88.

