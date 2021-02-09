Hong Kong shares kick off with gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks began Tuesday on the front foot, extending their recent rally, following another record close in New York as US lawmakers edged closer to a new stimulus for the world's top economy.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.42 percent, or 123.03 points, to 29,442.50.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.21 percent, or 7.33 points, to 3,539.77, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange put on 0.34 percent, or 8.09 points, to 2,368.88.