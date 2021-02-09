AC adjourns hearing of Park Lane, mega money laundering cases till 17th

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court Islamabad on Monday adjourned hearing of Park Lane and mega money laundering cases against former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, and others without any progress due to a lawyers’ protest against demolition of their chambers at the district courts by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Accountability Court-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan, while hearing Park Lane and mega money laundering cases adjourned the hearing till February 17, without any proceedings due to a protest of the Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) against demolition of their chambers and absence of accused in custody.

The NAB Prosecutor, Irfan Bola, and Zardari’s counsel Farooq H Naek’s associate appeared before the court.

The prosecution witness, Ahsan Aslam, a senior official of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), also appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing counsel of Zardari and other accused filed separate applications seeking exemption of their client from personal appearance before the court for one day which it approved.

Those who were nominated by the NAB in the supplementary reference filed in connection with the Park Lane case include, Asif Ali Zardari, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, director Park Lane Company, M/s Park Lane Estate Private Limited, Muhammad Iqbal Khan Noori director M/s Parthenon (Pvt) Ltd, Muhammad Hanif Accountant M/s Park Lane Estate, M/s Parthenon (Pvt) Limited, an incorporated entity bearing certificate of incorporation under the provision of the Companies Ordinance 1984, and Hussain Lawai, former president Arif Habib Bank, and the Summit Bank.

The other accused included Abdul Ghani Majid, shareholder/director Regent Service (Pvt) Ltd multiple companies known as Omni Group, Khawaj Anwar Majid shareholder director Omni Group, Taha Raza public relationship manager Arif Habib Bank now Summit Bank, Farooq Abdullah area branch manager HBL, Uzair Naeem former AVP Summit Bank, M/s Tracom (Pvt) Ltd through GM south-an incorporated entity bearing certificate of incorporation under the provision of the companies office, Muhammad Saleem Faisal General Manger (GM) M/s Tracom (Pvt) Limited, and Zahir Ismail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021