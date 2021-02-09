ANL 29.81 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.88%)
MEA region: Mastercard, SadaPay launch first numberless card in Pakistan

Recorder Report 09 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Building on the partnership announced in Pakistan in 2020, SadaPay and Mastercard are issuing the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region’s first numberless and contactless enabled card, allowing users to transact in simpler, faster and more secure way.

The launch of the numberless card is the first implementation of Mastercard’s Digital First programme in Pakistan and the wider MEA region. This innovative technology will set the stage for a more advanced digital payment landscape in the country offering cardholders with contactless and safer ways to transact.

As Pakistan’s first numberless card, the new offering has been designed to provide SadaPay users with a safe and simple way to transact both online and offline.

The physical version of the card is completely numberless, both front and back, thus providing ultimate protection from the prospect of theft of personal and financial information for additional peace of mind. Despite being a numberless card, cardholders can still use it easily to make e-commerce payments as their card details are safely stored within the SadaPay app.

Banks and financial services can develop a state-of-the-art, fully digital product through the Mastercard Digital First programme.

