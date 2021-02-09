ANL 29.81 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.88%)
ASC 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.34%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.56%)
AVN 103.22 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.24%)
BOP 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
BYCO 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
DGKC 116.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.29%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-4.97%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.09%)
FFBL 26.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.01%)
FFL 17.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.66%)
HASCOL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-8.78%)
HUBC 90.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.89%)
JSCL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.36%)
KAPCO 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.98%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
MLCF 44.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.78%)
PAEL 41.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
PIBTL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.88%)
POWER 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.41%)
PPL 94.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PRL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.86%)
PTC 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
SNGP 43.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.55%)
TRG 123.61 Increased By ▲ 10.59 (9.37%)
UNITY 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.23%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.82%)
BR100 4,989 Decreased By ▼ -19.39 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,711 Increased By ▲ 36.48 (0.14%)
KSE100 46,722 Decreased By ▼ -183.92 (-0.39%)
KSE30 19,500 Decreased By ▼ -76.14 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BP enters UK offshore wind sector

AFP 09 Feb 2021

LONDON: British energy major BP on Monday entered the UK offshore wind sector alongside German peer EnBW, after authorities awarded rights to build wind farms to help cut carbon emissions.

The oil giant and German power firm Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG (EnBW) have been selected as preferred bidder for two 60-year leases in the North Sea.

“This marks BP’s entry to the UK’s offshore wind power sector, currently the largest in the world, and is further progress towards BP rapidly building a world-class wind energy business,” a statement said.

“Once operational, this generating capacity would be sufficient to power more than 3.4 million UK households with clean electricity.”

BP itself is targeting “net zero” carbon emissions by 2050 as part of broader plans to offset declining oil and gas production with greater output from sustainable energy sources, such as electricity and wind.

BP electricity British energy major wind

BP enters UK offshore wind sector

ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment

Senate panel unanimously approves Single Window Bill

Ord not presumptive, but conditional legislation: SC

Mode of ballot: PBC demands withdrawal of ordinance

Govt planning to launch country’s first-ever IPG

Fiscal deficit: Govt plans to borrow Rs4.9trn in 3 months

Cross-border movement of goods: FBR to allow CCS subscribers to get enrolled in PSW

APTTA extension for 3 months as issues stay unresolved

Govt mulling reducing taxes on imported food items

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.