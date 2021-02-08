ANL 29.81 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.88%)
ASC 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.34%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.56%)
AVN 103.22 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.24%)
BOP 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
BYCO 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
DGKC 116.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.29%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-4.97%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.09%)
FFBL 26.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.01%)
FFL 17.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.66%)
HASCOL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-8.78%)
HUBC 90.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.89%)
JSCL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.36%)
KAPCO 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.98%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
MLCF 44.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.78%)
PAEL 41.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
PIBTL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.88%)
POWER 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.41%)
PPL 94.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PRL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.86%)
PTC 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
SNGP 43.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.55%)
TRG 123.61 Increased By ▲ 10.59 (9.37%)
UNITY 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.23%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.82%)
BR100 4,989 Decreased By ▼ -19.39 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,711 Increased By ▲ 36.48 (0.14%)
KSE100 46,722 Decreased By ▼ -183.92 (-0.39%)
KSE30 19,500 Decreased By ▼ -76.14 (-0.39%)
Copper prices lifted by inventory squeeze

  • "Inventories are still quite low on exchanges. That gives good indication that manufacturing demand for copper is present and that its not just a speculative story,".
Reuters Updated 09 Feb 2021

LONDON: Copper prices rose on Monday, underpinned by thinning inventories that pointed to higher demand for the industrial metal and by optimism over the prospect of a massive U.S. COVID-19 aid package.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) gained 1.9pc to $8,062 a tonne by 1738 GMT.

"Inventories are still quite low on exchanges. That gives good indication that manufacturing demand for copper is present and that its not just a speculative story," said Nitesh Shah, an analyst at investment manager WisdomTree.

SPREADS: The premium for nearby metal over the three-month delivery has jumped to its highest since September 2020, indicating concerns over immediately available supply.

INVENTORIES: Stocks of copper across the LME, Comex and ShFE markets are at multi-year lows.

This is despite the approaching Lunar New Year holiday in top consumer China, when demand is seasonally low.

Meanwhile, ShFE stocks of metals including zinc, tin and aluminium have climbed.

"Recent stock builds across the ferrous and LME landscape are a seasonal pattern ahead of Chinese New Year, although this year the increases are actually lighter than is normally seen, painting a picture of remaining strong demand," said Alastair Munro at broker Marex Spectron.

CHINA PREMIUMS: Premiums to import cathodes from bonded warehouses into China have surged 59pc since November to six-month highs of $73 a tonne, underscoring strong demand for physical metal.

U.S. STIMULUS: Hopes for the passage of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package in the United States rose after weak jobs data showed the U.S. labour market recovery is stalling.

SUPPLY: Peru's copper production plunged 12.5pc to 2.15 million tonnes in 2020, the Energy and Mines Ministry said on Monday, due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

TIN SQUEEZE: A shortage of tin is fuelling a premium of LME cash tin over the three-month price. It was last at $1,000 per tonne after hitting a record high of $1,485 last week.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium rose 0.6pc to $2,027.50 a tonne, zinc shed 0.5pc to $2,651, lead added 1pc to $2,073, tin slipped 0.5pc to $22,965 and nickel was up 0.8pc at $18,175.

