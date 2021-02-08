ANL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
Different age rules for Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in EU

  • Some EU countries, though, have limited its use to people under 65 because of a lack of data for older people in clinical trials for the shot.
  • Countries that have recommended the vaccine's use for people between 18 and 64 years old:
Reuters 08 Feb 2021

The European Medicines Agency last month approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for people over 18 years old.

Some EU countries, though, have limited its use to people under 65 because of a lack of data for older people in clinical trials for the shot.

British regulators have received extra trial data from AstraZeneca supporting their view that the vaccine is effective in the elderly, a vaccines official said on Friday.

The following lists which EU member states' health authorities have so far issued specific age-related recommendations for the British vaccine.

Countries that have recommended the vaccine's use for people between 18 and 64 years old:

AUSTRIA

DENMARK: Health authority said it recommends using the vaccine for people under 65 for now until more data on efficacy among elderly is available.

FRANCE: The Haute Autorite de la Sante (HAS) said people aged 50 to 65 with health issues and medical staff should get priority access.

GERMANY

ICELAND: Iceland, which is a member of the European Free Trade Association, will not be administering the vaccine to people above the age of 65, according to Icelandic media.

NORWAY

PORTUGAL: Portugal's health ministry said the vaccine should preferably be used on under-65s, but that a vaccination for someone older should not be delayed if the AstraZeneca shot is the only one available.

Countries that have given different age-related recommendations:

ITALY: Recommends preferential use of the vaccine for adults aged 55 and under.

POLAND: Will use the vaccine only for people aged 18-60

SPAIN: Approved the vaccine for use in people aged 18 to 55

Sources: Reuters reporting, company press releases, regulatory bodies.

Different age rules for Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in EU

