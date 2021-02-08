ANL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
AVN 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
BYCO 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
DGKC 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.11%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.08%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.13%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.89%)
HASCOL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.15%)
HUBC 90.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.07%)
JSCL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.44%)
MLCF 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.83%)
PAEL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.9%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PPL 94.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.75%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.51%)
TRG 119.15 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (5.42%)
UNITY 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.65%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
BR100 4,989 Decreased By ▼ -19.39 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,711 Increased By ▲ 36.48 (0.14%)
KSE100 46,722 Decreased By ▼ -183.92 (-0.39%)
KSE30 19,500 Decreased By ▼ -76.14 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU defends foreign policy chief over Russia trip after expulsions

  • Borrell's trip to Moscow underscores tensions.
  • Eastern countries pushing for sanctions.
  • Video call first opportunity to consider next steps.
Reuters 08 Feb 2021

BRUSSELS: The European Union's executive defended the bloc's top diplomat on Monday over a trip he made last week to Russia, which announced the expulsion of three EU diplomats while he was holding talks.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he learned of the expulsions via social media while he was talking to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Friday.

In a blog released late on Sunday, Borell said his pleas to Russia halt the expulsions were ignored.

Estonia's former defence chief Riho Terras, now an EU lawmaker, has started a campaign to call for Borrell's resignation.

But the executive European Commission said it had no regrets about Borrell making his first trip to Moscow as the coordinator of EU foreign policy because Russia was on a course towards confrontation - which Borell sought to avert.

"The trip was necessary. One doesn't give up on a trip because it looks difficult," Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said in Brussels. "A trip is not a success or a failure on the basis of what happens during a particular moment."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that Russian officials "were not the initiators of the collapse in relations".

He said the expulsions of diplomats from Germany, Poland and Sweden, accused by Moscow of taking part in protests last month against jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, took place a day before Borrell's trip.

Some EU states are now intensifying a push for new Western sanctions against Moscow, two diplomats said.

Poland convened a video call with EU states on Monday that was joined by envoys from Britain, the United States, Canada and Ukraine, as well as allies of Navalny, they said.

"DISCONNECTING" EAST AND WEST

During Borell's visit, he and Lavrov gave a news conference at which the Russian foreign minister described the EU as "an unreliable partner" and the Spaniard praised Russia's COVID-19 vaccine.

Borrell went to Moscow to seek Navalny's release and to try to relaunch EU-Russia relations. But in Sunday's blog post, he said Friday's news conference had been "aggressively staged" and the trip was "very complicated."

Borrell also said the expulsions and a denial of his request to visit Navalny had cemented his view that "Europe and Russia are drifting apart".

"Russia is progressively disconnecting itself from Europe and looking at democratic values as an existential threat," wrote Borrell. "It will be for member states to decide the next steps, and yes, these could include sanctions."

Russia has been under Western economic sanctions since it annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, but it is a major energy supplier that also helps the West in areas such as upholding the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and tackling climate change.

Navalny was jailed on Feb. 2 after a Russian court ruled he had violated the terms of a suspended sentence in an embezzlement case he says was trumped up. EU leaders are due to discuss their response at a summit in March.

Josep Borrell social media Foreign Policy European Union's

EU defends foreign policy chief over Russia trip after expulsions

Rescue operation to find Sadpara, other climbers enters third day amid harsh weather

PSO refutes reports, says not shifting Head Office to Islamabad from Karachi

China donates COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan's Armed Forces

SC seeks timeframe from govt for rebuilding Karak temple

India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts

Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours

Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM

Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts

14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters