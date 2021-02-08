Army has nothing to do with politics, those encouraging such talks should first provide evidence: DG ISPR

(Karachi) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Babar Iftikhar has said that army has nothing to do with politics and those who are encouraging such talks should first provide evidence, local media reported on Monday.

Talking on a private TV channel, Iftikhar rebuked the claims of the Pakistan Democratic Party regarding the Pakistan Army backing the government. “We made it clear before and saying again, the army has nothing to do with politics,” he stated.

“I request those who are talking about it to not drag the army into this,” he said.

The DG ISPR pointed out that the army is responsible for protecting the country on strategic and other grounds. “These controversies should stop and those who are encouraging it should first provide evidence,” the major general said.

Missing climbers

Regarding the three missing climbers, including Muhammad Ali Sadpara, Babar said that Pakistan Army is putting in full efforts to rescue the mountaineers.

Muhammad Ali Sadpara, John Snorri from Iceland, and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile went missing two days ago while attempting the winter K2 summit.

The DG said that Sadpara is a “national hero and national asset”.

“He had gone to complete a very difficult mission and unfortunately has been lost for over 52 hours,” he said. He mentioned that a search operation was launched soon after they went missing.

“This is a very difficult mission because of the weather on the mountain, the ceiling, and the height,” the media wing's DG said. He maintained that despite the hurdles, the operation will continue until a development comes.

COVID pandemic

ISPR DG said that coronavirus has affected the world, and Pakistan has suffered from it as well. “Throughout the pandemic, the nation’s real heroes are the front-line health workers, paramedics, and doctors.”

Iftikhar thanked the Chinese government and army for their donation and announced that all these vaccines will be donated to the country’s health workers.