ANL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.82%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.18%)
AVN 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
DGKC 116.79 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.41%)
EPCL 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.88%)
FCCL 24.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.01%)
FFBL 27.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.89%)
HASCOL 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.61%)
HUBC 91.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.05%)
JSCL 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 43.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.51%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
MLCF 44.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.94%)
PAEL 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
POWER 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.79%)
PPL 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.51%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.04%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
SILK 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
SNGP 43.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.33%)
TRG 118.63 Increased By ▲ 5.61 (4.96%)
UNITY 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.05%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
BR100 4,995 Decreased By ▼ -13.48 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,623 Decreased By ▼ -51.57 (-0.2%)
KSE100 46,847 Decreased By ▼ -59.24 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,541 Decreased By ▼ -35.22 (-0.18%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, Hong Kong stocks rise as virus worries ease

  • The Hang Seng tech index tracking many of China's tech giants inched up 0.2% by midday.
Reuters 08 Feb 2021

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks climbed on Monday as the country reported zero new local cases of the novel coronavirus, with sentiment aided by Beijing's latest reform measures for the stock market.

** The CSI300 index rose 1.4% to 5,559.02 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.1% to 3,533.38.

** Leading the gains, the CSI300 materials index jumped 4.9% and the CSI300 healthcare index added 1.9%.

** China reported no new locally transmitted mainland COVID-19 case for the first time in nearly two months, official data showed on Monday, adding to signs that it has managed to stamp out the latest wave of the disease.

** Lifting investors' mood, China's securities regulator said it has given the greenlight to merging Shenzhen Stock Exchange's main board with the SME board.

** "It's an inevitable choice of the deepening capital market reforms, and would help the capital market better serve the development of small and medium firms via direct financing," China Securities said in a note.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.7% to 29,480.71, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.7% to 11,636.54.

** Market participants looked past the country's market regulator releasing new anti-monopoly guidelines on Sunday that targeted internet platforms.

** The Hang Seng tech index tracking many of China's tech giants inched up 0.2% by midday.

** Mainland investors continued to flock to Hong Kong, purchasing net of HK$6.5 billion worth of HK shares by midday via the Stock Connect, according to Refinitiv data.

** The southbound legs of the Stock Connect linking mainland and Hong Kong will halt from Feb. 9 through Feb. 17 during China's Lunar New Year holiday, according to Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

China China stock Hong Kong stock COVID19 CSI300 SME board.

China, Hong Kong stocks rise as virus worries ease

Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours

Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM

Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts

14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

Energy, infrastructure projects: Turkmenistan, Taliban hold talks

Americans earning $60,000 should get stimulus checks: Yellen

ECB’s Lagarde says cancelling Covid debts ‘unthinkable’

Transparency in elections shows strength of democracy: Faraz

Govt accused of creating constitutional crisis

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters