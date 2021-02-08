Spot gold may test support at $1,801

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a support at $1,801 per ounce, a break below which could cause a fall to $1,783.

The metal is riding on a wave C from $1,875.26, which may travel to $1,726, its 100% projection level.

A bearish pennant points at $1,726 as well.

The support at $1,783 triggered a bounce which seems to have ended around a resistance at $1,818.

The downtrend may have resumed.

A break above $1,818 could lead to a gain to $1,840. On the daily chart, gold has deeply pierced below a support at $1,805, the 50% projection level of a downward wave C from $1,959.01.

The bounce on Feb. 5 is classified as a pullback towards $1,805. Eventually, the metal may break this level and fall to $1,769.

