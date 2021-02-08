ANL 29.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.85%)
ASC 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.38%)
ASL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
AVN 98.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
BOP 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
DGKC 117.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.13%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-4.37%)
FCCL 24.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.25%)
FFBL 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
FFL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.83%)
HASCOL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.37%)
HUBC 91.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.35%)
JSCL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
KAPCO 43.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
LOTCHEM 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.24%)
MLCF 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.83%)
PAEL 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
PIBTL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
POWER 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.3%)
PRL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.71%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
SNGP 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.39%)
TRG 119.06 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (5.34%)
UNITY 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.62%)
WTL 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
BR100 4,996 Decreased By ▼ -12.61 (-0.25%)
BR30 25,632 Decreased By ▼ -42.45 (-0.17%)
KSE100 46,863 Decreased By ▼ -43.04 (-0.09%)
KSE30 19,548 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Canada's first case of Brazilian virus strain detected

  • The resident with the South African strain had no recent travel history and no known contact with any recently returned travelers, TPH added.
AFP 08 Feb 2021

MONTREAL: Health authorities in Toronto announced Sunday that a resident had been diagnosed with the Brazilian variant of Covid-19, marking Canada's first known case of the mutated virus.

The patient has been hospitalized, Toronto Public Health (TPH) said in a statement. He had recently traveled from Brazil.

TPH also said it had found the first case of the South African coronavirus variant in Canada's largest city, though the strain had previously been detected elsewhere in the country.

"Scientists and medical professionals are concerned that these variants are more transmissible than the original coronavirus," TPH said.

The resident with the South African strain had no recent travel history and no known contact with any recently returned travelers, TPH added.

The Brazilian variant has been blamed for a disastrous surge in infections in the Brazilian city of Manaus.

It has already been spotted in Europe, as well as Colombia and the United States. Toronto health authorities have now detected 27 confirmed "variant of concern" cases in the city of about 3 million people.

Canada, with a population of more than 38 million, has recorded more than 800,000 coronavirus cases and more than 20,000 deaths.

Europe coronavirus cases South African strain Health authorities in Toronto Toronto Public Health Brazilian virus

Canada's first case of Brazilian virus strain detected

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours

Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM

Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts

14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

Energy, infrastructure projects: Turkmenistan, Taliban hold talks

Americans earning $60,000 should get stimulus checks: Yellen

ECB’s Lagarde says cancelling Covid debts ‘unthinkable’

Transparency in elections shows strength of democracy: Faraz

Govt accused of creating constitutional crisis

Fears grow for missing climbers on K2

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters