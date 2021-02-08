ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 119.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 113.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dry port at Sheikhupura: CM pledges to consider proposal

08 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has promised to consider proposal of setting up of a dry port at Sheikhupura during a meeting with Sheikhupura Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) President Adil Mahmood.

During the meeting the SCCI president said that dry port would facilitate industrialists and make the trade and industry competitive by reducing delivery time and cost. He said the SCCI has already worked on the project and the step would go a long way in promoting trade activities in the district.

Adil said the proposed dry port would handle export cargo containers as well import consignments thus ensuring promotion of exports and availability of raw material for local industries. He suggested the government to allocate more lands for small industries. He suggested the government to provide land to industrialists on subsidized rates to give impetus to expansion of existing industries.

Sardar Usman Buzdar appreciated the initiatives presented by the SCCI President Adil Mahmood and assured him of looking into the proposals. He said the government policies would trigger industrialization in the province and providing facilities to industries is top priority of the government.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Usman Buzdar SCCI Port Sheikhupura

Dry port at Sheikhupura: CM pledges to consider proposal

Energy, infrastructure projects: Turkmenistan, Taliban hold talks

Americans earning $60,000 should get stimulus checks: Yellen

ECB’s Lagarde says cancelling Covid debts ‘unthinkable’

Transparency in elections shows strength of democracy: Faraz

Govt accused of creating constitutional crisis

Fears grow for missing climbers on K2

Threats from Afghan-based terror groups: UN report vindicates Pakistan’s position: FO

Animation industry: MoITT, ISPR collaborate for development

Iran takes ‘final’ stance on nuclear deal

Receivables/payables dispute: KE seeks resolution on equity, fairness Shariah basis

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.