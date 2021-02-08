Dry port at Sheikhupura: CM pledges to consider proposal

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has promised to consider proposal of setting up of a dry port at Sheikhupura during a meeting with Sheikhupura Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) President Adil Mahmood.

During the meeting the SCCI president said that dry port would facilitate industrialists and make the trade and industry competitive by reducing delivery time and cost. He said the SCCI has already worked on the project and the step would go a long way in promoting trade activities in the district.

Adil said the proposed dry port would handle export cargo containers as well import consignments thus ensuring promotion of exports and availability of raw material for local industries. He suggested the government to allocate more lands for small industries. He suggested the government to provide land to industrialists on subsidized rates to give impetus to expansion of existing industries.

Sardar Usman Buzdar appreciated the initiatives presented by the SCCI President Adil Mahmood and assured him of looking into the proposals. He said the government policies would trigger industrialization in the province and providing facilities to industries is top priority of the government.—PR

