Development, prosperity most important needs of Balochistan: Jam

INP 08 Feb 2021

ZHOB: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Alyani has said that development and prosperity were the most important needs of Balochistan, and that it was their mission. The inauguration of the highway in the name of CPEC by the former premier does not even exist in documents. We are thankful to PM Imran Khan for the Kuchlak-D I Khan-Zhob highway project.

He was speaking at Irfan Kasi stadium during his visit to Zhob and Sherani districts. Minister Mitha Khan Kakar, Commissioner Zhob Division, DIG Police Zhob Region and other officials warmly welcomed the Chief Minister at airport. Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Musakhail, ministers Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Noor Muhammad Dummar, Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Dr Nawaz Khan Nasar accompanied him.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Burn and Trauma Centre constructed by Balochistan Rural Support Programme under its PATRIP Foundation funded project at the DHQ civil hospital. CEO BRSP Nadir Gul Barech, Niamat Jan Miryani and DHO Dr Naseer Babar were also present on the occasion.

Speaking the gathering at stadium, the chief minister said that justice has been given the highest priority in the universe and it was very important in the society as well.

“The Rs 2 billion project at Sherani headquarters has cost Rs 6-7 billion. If the project was in a densely populated area on a right place, people would have benefited from it. Such projects are nothing else but the wastage of time and national exchequer,” the CM lamented, he said, numerous projects have been lying under construction for years due to the poor planning and apathy on the part of the successive governments.

“The incumbent government has decided to complete the ongoing projects besides the new schemes. The government has filled 18000 vacancies in the last two and a half years. Total 30,000 people would be given employment until the tenure ends. Youth sports, interest-free loan scheme, ‘Hunarmand Balochistan’ scheme and Social Welfare programme for the welfare of women are the great achievements.

