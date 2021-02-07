ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 119.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 113.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

FBR delineates applicability of AMLA

Sohail Sarfraz 07 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Money Laundering Act applies to lawyers and law firms, notaries, other legal professionals, accountants and accounting firms, real estate agents including brokers and dealers, builders and developers, housing authorities, and dealers in precious metals/stones including jewelers.

According to the details released by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, the FBR is responsible for ensuring that Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPs) including real estate agents, dealers in precious metals and stones, and FBR-supervised accountants comply with anti-money laundering and counter financing of terrorism obligations.

Financial institutions, lawyers, law firms, notaries and non-FBR-supervised accountants are supervised by other competent authorities and self-regulatory bodies.

The Anti-Money Laundering Act now includes obligations that apply to the DNFBPs.

This includes lawyers and law firms, notaries, other legal professionals, accountants and accounting firms, when they provide certain services to client, real estate agents including brokers and dealers, builders and developers, housing authorities, as well as dealers in precious metals and stones including jewelers when conducting cash transactions over two million rupees.

The accounting and legal sectors are also subject to the AML/CFT, rules when they provide trust and company services for clients, the FBR maintained.

The key to an effective AML/CFT system is a good understanding of risk.

Each DNFBP must assess and document its risks by looking at its customers, business types, delivery channels and geographic exposure, and keep this understanding up to date.

This allows for resources to be targeted towards those areas that present the greatest risk for money laundering and terrorist financing abuse, in order to mitigate these risks.

Successfully implementing and executing a comprehensive compliance programme of preventive measures and internal controls will help to protect a DNFBP from being used by criminals and will ensure that the DNFBP meets its obligations under Pakistani law, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Federal Board of Revenue FBR accountants DNFBPs law firms AMLA Anti Money Laundering Act lawyers legal professionals accounting firms real estate agents

FBR delineates applicability of AMLA

Bilawal criticises promulgation of ordinance

Fazl, Maryam voice opposition

PM for academia-market linkages

Renegotiated govt-IPPs pacts: ECC, CCoE all set to accord final approval tomorrow

PM, Sheikh Mohamed discuss ties, Covid-19

Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban

Tractors, trucks block India’s roads as farm protests widen

Palestinian territories: ICC paves way for war crimes probe

China’s space probe sends back its first image of Mars

Presidential Ordinance: Corporate sector IT exemptions may be withdrawn

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.