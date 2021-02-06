Kashmiris will succeed in struggle for right to self-determination: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the people of Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) will succeed to get their just right to self-determination and no power can suppress their freedom movement.

In an interview with a private news channel, he said the issue of IIOJK has vigorously been highlighted before the world community and now it has become an international issue.

He said the international community is fully aware of the atrocities being perpetrated in IIOJK.

The Prime Minister said India tried hard to isolate Pakistan but it remained fail to do so, and today Pakistan has acceptance around the world.

He said, the country's industry is heading towards betterment.

He said people will not come out to rescue theft of the opposition as they have understood the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).