Fog likely in Punjab's few plain areas today

KARACHI: Punjab's few plain areas are expected to remain in fog on Saturday, the Met Office has forecast. Fog is likely to prevail over a few plain areas of Punjab in morning hours, the Met said. A very cold weather is likely to continue across upper parts of the country and north Balochistan.

Cold and dry conditions are expected to grip the most parts of the country in the next 24 hours.

"Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country," it said.

In the past 24 hours a cold and dry weather prevailed over the most parts of the country. But, very cold conditions remained in the upcountry and north Balochistan.

