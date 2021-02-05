ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
EU wheat steady as Russia export tax, USDA report in focus

PARIS: Euronext wheat futures were little changed on Friday as traders continued to assess the potential impact of proposed export taxes in leading supplier Russia, while also looking ahead to a widely followed world crop report from the US government.

March milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext was unchanged on the day at 224.75 euros ($270.22) a tonne by 1550 GMT.

The front-month contract was consolidating after falling to a three-week low of 221.25 euros on Wednesday.

Support from a slight rise in Chicago wheat was countered by a rebound in the euro against the dollar.

Grain markets were generally subdued as attention turned towards Tuesday's US Department of Agriculture (USDA) world crop report to gauge tightening supplies.

European traders were studying Russia's announcement this week of an ongoing formula-based tax on wheat exports from June, replacing fixed-rate levies to apply from Feb. 15.

Traders said news this week of the longer-term tax triggered some selling by Russian farmers.

That curbed futures markets after recent highs, although traders said the longer-term Russian tax scheme could restrain Russian exports and shift more demand towards other export zones like the European Union.

"There are a lot of questions about Russia," Michael Magdovitz, commodity analyst with Rabobank, said.

"For wheat, that's a sticking point. People often look for Russian wheat to lead the market."

Despite a large purchase this week by top wheat importer Egypt, traders said there were signs that recent multi-year price highs were deterring other buyers.

"There is disappointment that Saudi Arabia is still absent as a buyer. The last international wheat tender from Saudi Arabia was back in November last year, so they surely have a requirement, but you wonder if high prices are keeping them out of the market," one German trader said.

Standard milling wheat with 12% protein for February delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at around 6 euros over Paris March, but with a wide gap from buyers seeking about 4 euros over Paris.

